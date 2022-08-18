Ex-Host at The Hill says She Quit Her Show Because They Wouldn’t Let Her Interview Dr. Fauci Due to Her Anti-Vax Views

Former reporter for The Hill, Kim Iversen, recently dished about one of the reasons behind her swift departure from the site’s biggest online show, and it centered all around Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Iversen, who joined the online show Rising in May 2021, has long been a vaccine skeptic.

According to The Daily Beast, she was even branded a “conspiracy theorist” by some of her former colleagues who opposed her views and disliked her involvement with anti-vax events.

The host, who spoke at an anti-vax “Defeat the Mandates” rally in Los Angeles this April, often vocalized her hesitation towards the shots on the show and social media.

Iversen was steeply criticized for this tweet from November 2021, saying, “I can’t believe that after fully vaccinated travelers have been found to be the global spreaders of the omicron variant, we’re STILL talking about forcing people into being vaccinated.”

I can’t believe that after fully vaccinated travelers have been found to be the global spreaders of the omicron variant, we’re STILL talking about forcing people into being vaccinated. — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) November 28, 2021

She announced her departure from the show on July 29th via Twitter, saying cryptically, “Why I am no longer on Rising…” and linking to a video that alluded to her being censored on specific topics.

Why I am no longer on Rising… https://t.co/sqMk18gw2r — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) July 29, 2022

Speaking with Russell Brand on his YouTube channel this week, she opened up about the reason she left the show, claiming a rift came between her and producers over an interview with Dr. Fauci.

Iversen claims she was pushed out of being a part of the interview over her previous stance on the vaccine. She later tweeted a clip from the interview, saying, “I wanted to be a part of this interview. It’s a shame I wasn’t able to be there to get the answers we all deserve.”

I wanted to be a part of this interview. It’s a shame I wasn’t able to be there to get the answers we all deserve. https://t.co/0cKubOx8Yx — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) July 26, 2022

“Why aren’t you on The Hill no more?” Brand asked.

“Uh, well, I’m not on The Hill because they would not allow me to interview Anthony Fauci,” Iversen claimed.

“Why not? You’re good at interviews. Why can’t you interview Anthony Fauci? I’ve heard of him,” Brand joked.

“I’m not really 100% certain exactly how it went down. I don’t know if it was Anthony Fauci’s team that said ‘We don’t wanna be interviewed by that Kim chick’ or if it was The Hill that protected Fauci from me and said, you know, we’re just not gonna even present, um, me to Fauci thinking that then the Fauci team would maybe back out or maybe I would ask too difficult of questions and put him on the spot, or I’m not 100% certain,” she replied.

“All I know is that when I found out Fauci was going to be interviewed by Rising the show that I was on and on the topic, of course, you know, Fauci being about Covid, the pandemic, talking about the very subject that I’d been covering at length on The Hill. When I found out he was gonna be on, I of course got excited thought I was gonna be part of that interview,” Iversen said.

She added, “Then the producers called me the night before and said, ‘Well, we didn’t present your name to the Fauci team. Um, when they asked, we told them it was these other hosts that are gonna be interviewing and not you.’ And then I told them, ‘That’s unacceptable.’

Iversen said she pushed back on the producers even more saying it could jeopardize the audiences trust of the show to not have her viewpoint represented.

“So when they held me back from the Fauci interview and called me the morning of — after discussing with me the night before, they then called me the morning of, and said, ‘We haven’t changed our mind. We’re not gonna go to the Fauci team and tell them you’re a part of the interview,'” she claimed.

“I don’t know why they would need to tell them anyway, quite frankly, um, they should have just had me pop up in the interview and interview the guy, but they instead ran interference. And that was — that unfortunately I could no longer stick around when I had promised the audience that I was not gonna be held back censored or limited,” she concluded.

Listen above via Russell Brand on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com