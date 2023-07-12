‘Wait a Minute’: Chris Wallace Dumbfounded By RNC Chair’s Refusal to Say Biden Was Elected Legitimately

CNN’s Chris Wallace grappled with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel as to whether the 2020 presidential election was on the level. Former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed the contest was rigged against him by Joe Biden supporters.

Trump is seeking to GOP nomination to run against Biden in the general election.

Wallace joined Laura Coates as a guest on Wednesday’s CNN Primetime, where they previewed an excerpt of his interview with McDaniel, which will air on Friday:

WALLACE: When did you stop being an election denier? MCDANIEL: I think saying there were problems with 202020 [sic] is very real. I don’t think that’s election-denying. I mean, Chris, I am from Wayne County. We had a woman send a note saying, “I’m being told to backdate ballots.” We had to look into that. That’s deeply concerning. When you have friends who are poll-watching and get kicked out, that’s deeply concerning. We have every right to look at that. And I think everybody should have a little more concern about, listen– WALLACE: Wait a minute. Are you saying as the chair of the Republican Party that you still have questions as to whether or not Joe Biden was the duly elected president in 2020? MCDANIEL: Joe Biden’s the president– WALLACE: No, I didn’t ask you whether he’s the president. MCDANIEL: I don’t think that–I think there were lots of problems– WALLACE: Do you think he won the election? MCDANIEL: I think there were lots of problems with question 2020. Ultimately, he won the election. WALLACE: Pardon? MCDANIEL: Ultimately he won the election but there were lots of problems with the 2020 election, 100%. WALLACE: And that’s fair. MCDANIEL: But I don’t think he won it fair. I don’t. I’m not gonna say that. WALLACE: You’re saying you’re not sure – as the Republican Party chair – that he was the legitimately elected president? MCDANIEL: I’m saying there were lots of problems with the 2020 election and we need to fix it going forward.

Coates then asked Wallace about what the RNC chair’s response means for the 2024 Republican primary.

“Chris, I understand the value of a yes-or-no response,” she said. “You didn’t get one there. So, what does that portend for the tone of this entire race now?”

“There are an awful lot of people, an awful lot of Republicans who don’t think Joe Biden won the election fairly in 2020 – even though he did,” he replied. “And you’ve also got the frontrunner, the overwhelming frontrunner – Donald Trump – who flatly says that he won 2020. So I think as counterintuitive, counter-logical, counterfactual as it may be, it’s hard for the chair of the Republican National Committee to come out and say flatly, ‘No, it was a fair election and Joe Biden won it.'”

