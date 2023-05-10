Trump Says People Who Accept 2020 Election Results Are ‘Very Stupid’ – Which Is Most Americans

Former President Donald Trump doubled down on his false claims of election fraud in 2020, but went even further by calling those who accept the contest’s results as valid, “very stupid.”

Polling indicates that a majority of Americans do not believe the election was rigged.

Trump appeared on CNN for the first time in years on Wednesday night at a town hall in New Hampshire, where he took questions from Republican and undeclared voters.

Moderator Kaitlan Collins began the event by pointing to Trump’s ongoing claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him, as well as his efforts to overturn it.

“Polls show that you are dominating the Republican race right now, but you are also under active federal investigation for trying to overturn the 2020 election results,” she said, referring to a probe into Trump’s actions after the election. “Your first term ended with a deadly riot at the Capitol, and you still have not publicly acknowledged the 2020 election result. Why should Americans put you back in the White House?”

Trump responded by saying he did too well in the election to lose, and added that, “unless you’re a very stupid person,” you can “see” the election was rigged:

Because we did fantastically. We got 12 million more votes than we had in–as you know, in 2016. I actually say we did far better in that election, got the most that anybody’s ever gotten as a sitting president of the United States. I think that when you look at that result and when you look at what happened during that election unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happens. A lot of the people–a lot of the people in this audience and probably maybe a couple that don’t, but most people understand what happened.

Trump continued before Collins interrupted him.

“Mr. President,” she chimed in. “Back to what you just said there, though. It was not a rigged election. It was not a stolen election. You and your supporters lost more than 60 court cases on the election. It’s been nearly two and a half years. Can you publicly acknowledge that you did lose the 2020 election?”

Trump declined Collins’s invitation – obviously.

Watch above via CNN.

