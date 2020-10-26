WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett Swears Supreme Court Oath of Office at White House Ceremony

Judge Amy Coney Barrett swore a ceremonial oath of office on Monday night to be the newest justice to the United States Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett as the successor to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, setting off a bipartisan fight in Congress as the country approaches Election Day. Barrett was confirmed by the Senate in a near-party line vote of 52 to 48, and in a subsequent ceremony at the White House, Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office.

However, Chief Justice John Roberts, who was not present at the Rose Garden event, will administer the official judicial oath in private, after which Barrett can then sit on the bench.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the Judicial Oath to Amy Coney Barrett in a private ceremony on Tuesday at the Supreme Court. After that, she can begin her work on the court effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/O7RU53YJs9 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 27, 2020

During her remarks, Barrett praised the Senate GOP leaders who shepherded her nomination through to confirmation — and she hailed the four-week process from Trump putting her forward to her taking the oath as “rigorous.”

“Thanks also to the senate for giving its consent to my appointment. I am grateful for the confidence you have expressed in me, and I pledge to you and to the American people that I will discharge my duties to the very best of my ability,” Barrett said. “This was a rigorous confirmation process, and I thank all of you, especially Leader [Mitch] McConnell and [Judiciary] Chairman [Lindsey] Graham, for helping me to navigate it. My heart felt thanks go to the members of the White House staff and Department of Justice who worked tirelessly to support me through this process. Your stamina is remarkable, and I have been the beneficiary of it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

