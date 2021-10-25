Watch Biden Share His Press Strategy With Preschoolers: ‘You Try to Figure Out How You Can Avoid Answering’ Them

President Joe Biden visited an elementary school in New Jersey and pointed out reporters in the back of the room to a class of youngsters playing with blocks.

The president spent several minutes in the classroom, asking kids about their Lego structures, taking the blame for one of their towers collapsing, and finding out what they want to be when they grow up.

As he was preparing to wrap up, he thanked the kids for letting him visit, then responded to one child in particular by saying “Mr. President? You gotta talk to me about the presidency.”

Perhaps sensing competition on a future ticket, Biden downplayed the job’s bennies by pointing out reporters gathered in the back of the class filming the photo-op.

“You know, when you’re president, see all these people here? They’re with you all the time,” said Biden. “They get to ask you all kinds of questions and you try to figure out how you can avoid answering them sometimes.”

The reporters and guests laughed, and he laughed back and said, “anyway.”

Biden also pointed out “the electeds” who were with him.

“You see this man here? He’s the governor of this state,” he said, motioning at Gov. Phil Murphy. “He runs the state.”

Biden then pointed to New Jersey First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy. “And this is his wife, who runs him. And me, and everybody else,” he said, adding “Anyway” again amid some chuckles.

Biden’s joke about avoiding the press isn’t out of the blue, he’s been criticized for not taking questions from the press several times over the last few months, a fact of which the preschoolers were almost certainly aware.

Watch the shenanigans above, via C-SPAN.

