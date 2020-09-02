WATCH: C-SPAN Host Calmly Dumps Caller Just as He Starts to ‘Wake Up’ Angry White People

C-Span’s Washington Journal host Bill Scanlan calmly dropped an angry caller on Wednesday just as they began to rant about how white people should no longer put up with Black Lives Matter protests.

The caller began by pointing out that supporters of President Donald Trump, including himself, would never protest because they work and don’t have the time — ignoring the irony of the fact that he took the time to call C-Span during the middle of the week.

Vox’s Aaron Rupar took to Twitter to share the clip:

“The natural reaction of all this, you would be denatured and not even a human being if you didn’t begin to have natural anger and want to fight back,” said the caller. “That’s what’s so amazing about this, Black people seem to think that whites are supposed to have this incredible long-suffering patience and just put up with this. White people are just going to wake up one of these days.”

Presumably anticipating a prolonged rant on the suffering of white people in the United States, Scanlan quickly but calmly dropped the call.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]