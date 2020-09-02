Trump Campaign Criticizes Picks for Debate Moderators: Some Are ‘Clear Opponents’ of the President

The Joe Biden and Donald Trump campaigns had very different reactions to the moderators announced for all four debates this fall.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, and NBC News’ Kristen Welker will be moderators for the first, second, and third presidential debates, respectively, and USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate.

The Biden campaign reacted in a statement saying, “As Joe Biden has said for months — without farcical antics — he looks forward to participating in the debates set by the commission, regardless of who the independently chosen moderators are.”

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, made it clear they’re not exactly happy with the moderators, saying some of them care “clear opponents” of the president and would basically be a “teammate” for Biden:

“These are not the moderators we would have recommended if the campaign had been allowed to have any input. Some can be identified as clear opponents of President Trump, meaning Joe Biden will actually have a teammate on stage most of the time to help him excuse the radical, leftist agenda he is carrying. One thing is sure: Chris Wallace’s selection ensures that Biden will finally see him face-to-face after dodging his interview requests. That is, if Biden actually shows up.”

Early last month the Trump campaign put out a lost of proposed debate moderators that included a number of Fox Newers (notably excluding Wallace) and some reporters and anchors from other news outlets.

Wallace recently called out Biden for not coming on Fox News Sunday for an interview after his marathon face-off with the president. Trump, of course, hasn’t been shy in going after Wallace…

