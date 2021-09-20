Katie and Evan Lane recently lost their 45-year-old father to Covid, and have made a public plea for others to get vaccinated. Their efforts took them to CNN New Day Monday morning, an appearance in which they blamed their father’s death on vaccine misinformation he learned from Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson.

Patrick Lane lived in Snohomish, Washington, and recently passed from Covid-19. He was never vaccinated, which his kids blamed on his hesitancy to get inoculated.

After New Day host John Berman asked his guests why their father was so hesitant, Katie said there were multiple reasons.

One “was some of the media that he ingested,” she explained. “He wasn’t by any means far-right. He was right in the middle, and he consumed media from both sides, and just some of the misinformation on one of those sides made him hesitant. So he was going to wait for FDA approval, but by the time that Pfizer had been approved, it was already too late.”

After Katie shared fond memories of her father, Berman followed up, respectfully. “Katie, you said from one media source, in particular, he was getting misinformation — he was getting information that led him to be hesitant on vaccines. Who? Who was he listening to?”

Lane replied, “He watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube, and some of those videos involved some misinformation about vaccines, and I believe that that played a role,” she claimed.

Carlson has been a leading voice in questioning the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines, pushing arguments that many have deemed dangerous.

