WATCH: CNN’s New Day Airs Jaw-Dropping Report on Parking Garage Converted to Hospital to Handle Covid Cases

On Wednesday, the United States hit yet another grim milestone of over 3,000 deaths from the potentially deadly contagion in just one day. According to the COVID Tracking Project, 3,054 people died of Covid, which total daily infections were again above 200,000, and hospitalizations are over 100,000.

It was just another in a long line of really depressing updates regarding the deadly impact of Covid-19, from which many of us have grown numb. But CNN’s Sara Sidner filed what can fairly be called a jaw-dropping report from a Reno, Nevada hospital who have been forced to convert a parking garage to something of a field hospital to deal with the sudden surge in cases and deal with the dangerous overflow of patients.

Viewers first learned of the overflow of cases and daily challenges faced by health care workers and doctors at Reno’s Renown Health Hospital. After interviewing, Dr. Jacob Keeperman, Sidner then featured a tweet of his that talked about a new “wing” at the hospital revealed to be the parking garage.

But it was Sidner’s featuring of a husband and wife who were both under the care of the hospital due to the coronavirus, and both were in the parking garage just a few spaces away from one another, that put the human face on this tragedy that has been sorely missing from many cable news reports.

As the segment ended, a technical glitch did not allow Sidner to chat with co-anchor John Berman, who’s mouth was figuratively agape at her report. “What a report,” he exclaimed. “The imagery of Sara walking through a parking garage now being used as a hospital,” he continued.

Co-anchor Alisyn Camerota added, “you and I can talk about the numbers every morning, as we do, but one piece like that, from Sara or our correspondents, brings it home in an emotional way that the numbers don’t.”

“And there are people calling that fake,” Berman said. “I’m sorry, there are people calling that fake. Those people are in a parking garage.”

Watch above via CNN.

