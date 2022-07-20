WATCH: CNN’s New Day Role Plays Steve Bannon Going Hog-Wild at Contempt Trial

CNN’s John Berman and Elie Honig entertained themselves on New Day as they imagined Steve Bannon going out of control at his contempt of Congress trial.

The two were joined by Kaitlan Collins and Joey Jackson on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of Bannon taking the stand at his trial. Collins said it would be “unusual for a defendant” to do that, even as she noted that Bannon just spoke outside the courthouse and railed at January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson — who has Covid — for not personally appearing at his trial.

Honig hypothesized that Bannon has found himself disappointed by the fact that his trial will be a “tightly-controlled” procedure, and he won’t get to lash out at Democrats the way he’s accustomed to. He and Jackson also agreed Bannon is trying to fight in the court of public opinion since he has been left with very few viable options for his own legal defense.

Even though Honig downplayed the possibility of Bannon taking the stand, Berman asked if they could do some “role play” where he’d be Bannon and Honig would be Judge Carl Nichols.

And, scene:

Berman (as Bannon): This was all political. Honig (as Nichols): Mr. Bannon, that’s outside the bounds. You heard my ruling, I’m going to instruct you to answer the question you’ve been asked only. Berman: Executive privilege! I shouldn’t be forced to – Honig: Mr. Bannon, I’m going to warn you one more time. I’m gonna have the jury leave the room. Executive privilege, I’ve ruled on that already. You need to knock it off. I’m gonna give you one more chance. Only answer the question you’re asked. Berman: This election was stolen! Honig: Okay. Mr. Bannon. Hold on. Recess! Marshals, please take the jury out of the courtroom…Okay, they’re gone. Mr. Bannon, you defied me. You do it one more time, I’m going to hold you in contempt of court, in this contempt of Congress trial. It’s gonna be contempt within contempt. It’s like inception of contempt, but that’s what I’m going to do to you.

The whole skit delighted Collins and Jackson, who called for a round of applause.

Watch above, via CNN.

