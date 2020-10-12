The Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation is holding its first day of hearings today for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The hearing begins less than a month before the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which sets a contentious political backdrop as Republicans are pushing to confirm Barrett as Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor. The hearing also comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused its own complications since two senate committee members — Thom Tillis and Mike Lee — both tested positive for Covid-19 and went into quarantine after a super-spreader event at the White House.

Democrats have been trying to delay Barrett’s nomination over both of these issues, plus they’ve referred to how Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings when former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. Based on the layout of the likely Senate vote, however, the chances of preventing Barrett’s confirmation are remote.

The hearing will begin with opening statements from Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein (D). Barrett will then give her opening statement, where she will refer to the mentorship she received from the late Justice Antonin Scalia, and insist that her judgments will be based on the rule of law instead of her own personal convictions.

Here’s a preview of Barrett’s statement, which has been provided to the media in advance:

Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society. But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try. That is the approach I have strived to follow as a judge on the Seventh Circuit. In every case, I have carefully considered the arguments presented by the parties, discussed the issues with my colleagues on the court, and done my utmost to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]