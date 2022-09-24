WATCH: Detained Suspect Hit By Train In Parked Patrol Car, Officer Placed On Leave

A Colorado police officer was placed on administrative leave after a detained suspect was hit by a train while in a patrol car parked on tracks.

Body camera footage of the incident was released this week, with FOX31 Denver first obtaining it. The footage shows two officers searching the suspect’s vehicle and discussing whether the detained woman tossed anything illegal, with one officer noting it took the suspect some time to actually pull over.

“Oh my God!” an officer is heard saying as they realize a train is coming. The train collided with the patrol car while the suspect was inside. The woman was identified as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. Her lawyer, Paul Wilkinson, told FOX31 that his client tried to exit the vehicle when she saw the train coming, but the doors were locked.

Officers can be seen in the footage running around after the crash searching for the patrol car and calling for medical assistance. When they find it, the destroyed vehicle is lying away from the train tracks with the suspect still inside. Rios-Gonzalez was transported to the hospital.

According to the attorney, Rios-Gonzalez is expected to survive the accident, but she suffered nine broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured sternum. She has, however, been able to hold conversations, Wilkinson said.

“She is conscious and able to hold a conversation. She has been able to get up once and sit back down again,” the attorney revealed. The accident occurred earlier this month on September 16.

Authorities said they suspected Rios-Gonzalez of being involved in a road rage incident involving a firearm.

The Platteville Police Department officer whose patrol car was hit has been placed on paid administrative leave following the incident as an investigation into the incident takes place, Fox News reported.

Wilkinson blasted the officer’s actions as “gross negligence and recklessness.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com