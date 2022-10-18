WATCH: Eric Swalwell’s Shocking Campaign Ad Depicts Woman Being Arrested by Cops at Gunpoint for Having an Abortion

A new campaign video from Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) starkly envisions women being arrested by the police at their houses for having an abortion after the procedure is banned.

The ad aired on Monday night when Swalwell joined MSNBC’s Joy Reid on The ReidOut. The video begins with a woman called Mary Anderson having dinner with her family when police lights flash outside of her window and cops knock on her door.

When Anderson answers the door, the cops explain that they’re there to arrest her for “unlawful termination of a pregnancy.”

“That is my personal business,” Mary protests, to which the cops tell her that her medical records have been subpoenaed and her doctor has already been taken into custody. When one of the officers tells Mary, “you will have to submit to a physical examination,” her husband steps up to defend her, which prompts the two officers to draw their guns on the family.

The ad then shows Mary being handcuffed amid her daughter’s protests and screams from her baby.

“We’re just enforcing the law,” one of the cops says. This was followed by banners saying, “Elections have consequences” and “Stop Republicans from criminalizing abortion everywhere.”

Abortion remains a major political topic ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, and the video alludes to the interests of Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and other conservatives to more broadly restrict abortion after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade. Reid called the video “chilling” when she spoke to Swalwell about it, and the congressman warned that this is what Americans will see if Republicans sweep the midterm elections and then try to ban abortion.

“I wanted it to be clear that no police officer wants to be in this position. And for the officer to say ‘Ma’am, we’re just doing our job,’ that’s the horrible position we’re going to put law enforcement in,” he said. “I wish this was an exaggeration, but this is going to be the new reality in MAGA America if we do not win the midterms in both the House and Senate.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

