Fox’s Shannon Bream Confronts Lindsey Graham About His Proposed Abortion Ban: You Handed Democrats ‘A Box Of Hand Grenades’

Fox News’ Shannon Bream put Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) under pressure by confronting him with the pushback to his proposal for a nationwide abortion ban.

Bream interviewed Graham on Fox News Sunday — where the conversation immediately turned to the senator’s announcement calling for a national 15-week abortion ban. The Fox anchor brought up the fact that Graham has been criticized — even by fellow conservatives — for handing Democrats political ammunition on the verge of the 2022 midterm elections.

“Graham’s stunt is a godsend and helps us remind voters Republicans want to ban abortion everywhere,” Bream said, quoting a source from Politico. Bream then brought up The American Spectator, a right-leaning outlet which just ran the headline “Lindsey Graham Hands Abortion Fans a Box of Hand Grenades.”

Asked for his response, Graham defended himself by saying, “I’m pro-life, even in an election year.”

“To those who suggest that being pro-life is losing politics, I reject that,” he said. “Only in Washington is it extreme to protect a baby at 15 weeks from excruciating death…So I don’t apologize for being pro-life. I think the pro-life movement has found a position that most Americans will agree upon.”

Graham went on to bash the “extreme” positions held by Democrats while defending his bill for allowing abortions after 15 weeks in cases of incest, rape, and to protect the life of the mother. Bream jumped back to note that Graham has been called out for flip-flopping on the issue, given that he previously said abortion should be a matter of states’ rights.

“You’ve got to explain the pivot,” Bream said.

“If you know anything about me, Shannon, for 20 years, I have been supporting federal legislation banning late-term abortion.” Graham said.

“But you said states should make these decisions,” Bream countered.

Watch Graham’s response above, via Fox News Sunday.

