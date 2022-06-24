WATCH: Father Gives Three-Year-Old Son’s Alleged Killer a Beatdown in Court

An Ohio father will spend the next week in jail after he charged and attacked his son’s alleged killer in court on Thursday.

WXIX in Cincinnati reported that Tonio Hughes was sitting in a courtroom Thursday morning when he rushed the defense’s table and repeatedly punched a 22-year-old man named Desean Brown.

Video shared with the outlet shows a man identified as Hughes raining blows down on Brown’s head.

The prosecution alleges in 2020, Brown stabbed a woman named Nyteisha Lattimore to death. They say he also killed her son, three-year-old Nylo Lattimore, and dumped his body into the Ohio River.

Nylo’s body was never recovered, but Brown is charged with both murders. Officer’s did find the boy’s blood on a blanket.

Hughes, who is Nylo’s father, was watching a hearing Thursday when he decided to strike. WXIX reported,

Desean was in court Thursday at 10 a.m. for a pretrial hearing on a motion in the murder case against him. Just before the hearing began, Nylo’s biological father, Tonio Hughes, charged the defense table and punched Brown in the right side of his head, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s PIO Kyla Woods. Two sheriff’s deputies quickly restrained Hughes and placed him into custody, Woods says. Other deputies then arrived to assist.

Judge Megan Shanahan charged Hughes with contempt of court. She ordered the grieving father to spend seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

“Judge Megan Shanahan and the Hamilton Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasize that this behavior will not be tolerated in the courthouse,” Woods told the outlet.

Faith Burton, a friend of Hughes, said the grieving dad is struggling not only with the loss of his son, but with a lack of closure regarding his still-missing body.

“Everything inside him, just the pain and everything took over,” Burton said. “He did what I think any of us would do.”

Police say Brown was motivated to kill Nylo and Nyteisha Lattimore after the latter miscarried his child. The killing of her three-year-old, an officer said in court, was revenge for the lost pregnancy.

Watch above, via WXIX.

