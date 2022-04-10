Fox & Friends mockingly suggested sending undocumented immigrants to former President Barack Obama’s doorstep.

The idea, which the co-hosts bandied about with laughter, came as they show welcomed Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on Sunday. Patrick called for a “showdown” in court with the Biden administration over illegal immigration, and complained about the White House’s relocation of undocumented immigrants — sarcastically proposing they be sent to Washington D.C. and President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.

I wish someone would ask Jen Psaki on Monday ‘Why don’t you just welcome them to Washington, D.C.? If it’s good enough that they can go to any city in the country, what’s wrong, Jen? Why don’t you welcome them? Why don’t you welcome them to Delaware? Why not? What what’s the problem? Don’t you like illegal immigrants, Jen? Doesn’t the president want them in his home state? So what’s the problem?’

After the Fox & Friends hosts concluded the interview, Rachel Campos-Duffy turned to her colleagues and asked “What’s the name of that town where Barack Obama lives?”

Will Cain reminded Duffy the Obamas live in Martha’s Vineyard, so then she said “Maybe that’s where they should drop them off off.”

“Just gotta to get some busses,” Cain responded, drawing a laugh from Duffy.

“Looks like the governor did get busses,” she said, and Pete Hegseth followed up to say “No, you’re gonna need a boat.”

“We’ll sort that out during the commercial break,” Cain said as he wrapped the segment.

Watch above, via Fox News.

