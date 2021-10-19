White House press secretary Jen Psaki battled with Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Tuesday over whether unaccompanied children who crossed the border illegally were truly being flown to different locations in the United States “in the middle of the night.”

“Why is the administration flying thousands of migrants from the border to Florida and New York in the middle of the night?” Doocy asked Psaki at her daily press conference, alluding to flights that relocated unaccompanied children to Jacksonville, Florida and Westchester County, New York.

“Well, I’m not sure it’s in the middle of the night,” Psaki said, before Doocy interjected to note the times, saying, “2:30 a.m., 4:29 a.m. — very early in the morning.”

Psaki swiftly moved on. “Here we are talking about early flights,” she laughingly replied. “Earlier than you might like to take a flight.”

She added the U.S. had a “legal responsibility” to move the children. The exchange came on the heels of a Monday New York Post report finding as many as 2,000 unaccompanied minors had been moved to locations including Jacksonville and Westchester over the last two months, with the latter receiving at least 21 charter flights since Aug. 8.

Watch above via The Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com