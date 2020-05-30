WATCH: Fox Reporter Driven Off the Air By Live Chants of ‘F*ck Fox News’ During DC George Floyd Protest

Fox News reporter Leland Vittert was driven off the air by protesters who swarmed over him during a live shot and chanted “Fuck Fox News!”

During the Friday-Saturday overnight, anchor Shannon Bream was conducting a four-box with reporters at cities that are experiencing unrest in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd when a masked young woman could be seen photobombing Vittert, and yelling “Fuck Fox News, y’all.”

Then, in a moment that was flagged by Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis, Vittert noted “We have some media critics out here,” as protesters rushed him chanting the slogan “Fuck Fox News!” and Vittert disappeared out of the frame.

“Shannon, it sorta seems like we’re going to go back to you,” Vittert could be heard saying.

Bream then noted “There’s been a lot of that with Leland there tonight.”

Vittert was reporting from Lafayette Park, across from the White House.

Mr. Vittert also anchors for Fox News, a position in which he has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump over coverage Trump found overly critical.

Protesters have disrupted Fox live shots with that chant in the past, including at a demonstration protesting the police killing of Eric Garner in 2014.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

