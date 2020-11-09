Fox News’ Trace Gallagher was caught flat-footed when he struggled to name a member of Congress who actively advanced the platform of defunding the police before the 2020 Election.

On Monday, Gallagher held a discussion with GOP strategist David Avella and Democratic political analyst Mary Anne Marsh that focused on the losses Democrats saw despite Joe Biden’s presidential win. Gallagher drove the conversation by referring to Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC), who said in an interview that #DefundThePolice hurt Joe Cunningham and Jaime Harrison while they campaigned in South Carolina.

After Avella argued that Democrats won’t be able to pursue a progressive agenda with the current layout of Congress, Marsh got in next, and she argued that defunding the police and socialism are just phrases Republicans use to smear their opponents

“Democrats didn’t take it seriously enough and fight back against it because Democrats weren’t saying that,” Marsh argued. “They were saying reform the police.”

Gallagher interrupted Marsh to counter “a lot of these protestors” in Portland and other areas of the country were calling to defund the police.

“Name me one member of Congress who used that language,” Marsh shot back.

Gallagher couldn’t give Marsh a name, instead referring to “the far left,” “Antifa people,” and political figures in Oregon. This didn’t go unnoticed by Marsh, who snickered “you can’t answer it Trace, I understand.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

