WATCH: GOP Congressman Ronny Jackson Suggests FBI Planted Evidence at Mar-a-Lago

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) suggested that the FBI planted evidence at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which they raided earlier this month.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s Fox & Friends First, Jackson expressed skepticism over the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, saying that the American people don’t have confidence in the FBI or Department of Justice:

No one trusts the FBI or the DOJ anymore. I don’t trust them any further than I can throw that entire building. So this is just their attempt to try to stave off the special master. Who knows what they got out of there. I don’t trust these people at all. They came in, they spent nine hours in there. They walked in with backpacks, they kicked out the president’s lawyers, the Secret Service agents. Who knows, in my opinion, I’m just going to say, if they told me they found something I wouldn’t know that they actually found it there or said they found it there or if they just said they found it there. I don’t trust this organization anymore. The American people don’t trust this organization anymore.

However, according to the FBI affidavit, released with redactions on Friday, there were 15 boxes sent to the National Archives that included 184 classified documents – 67 marked as “Confidential,” 92 as “Secret” and 25 as “Top Secret.” There were documents that apparently had human sources mentioned in them, thereby likely compromising the safety of the sources and possibly U.S. national security.

