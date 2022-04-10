WATCH: House Minority Leader McCarthy Dodges Maria Bartiromo’s Suggestion that Republicans Should Impeach Biden

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) downplayed calls to impeach President Joe Biden, telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that “America’s been through too much with people playing politics with the concept of impeachment.”

Bartiromo began the segment by referencing an interview she did with Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) on Friday, in which the Republican lawmaker argued that Congress does not want to impeach Biden because Vice President Kamala Harris is his number two.

“There’s plenty if you look at Afghanistan, you look at the border crisis, you look at so many of these different things,” Murphy said Friday. “The sad thing is, Maria, look at who’s number two…I think number two is worse than number one.”

“So this is the predicament that we’re in,” he continued. “But these offenses that this president has done against the heart and soul of this country, against law and order, I think, stands our grounds for impeachable offenses.”

Bartiromo then looked to McCarthy for his reaction to that interview, asking, “Will you move to impeach President Biden?”

“Look, the one thing we learned that the Democrats did is they used impeachment for political reasons,” McCarthy replied. “We believe in the rule of law. We’re not going to pick and choose just because somebody has power. We’re going to uphold the law.”

“At any time if someone breaks the law and the ramification becomes impeachment, we would move towards that, but we’re not going to use it for political purposes,” he continued, reiterating that Republicans’ focus will be on the border, energy independence, inflation, school safety, and holding the Biden administration accountable.

“And we will take the facts to wherever the facts go because America’s been through too much with people playing politics with the concept of impeachment. But if it rises to that level, we would have the law determine that,” McCarthy concluded.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

