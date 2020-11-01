Actress Kirstie Alley pretended to shoot up Covid-19 therapeutics as a metaphor to rail against CNN for “terrorizing” their viewers in a wild interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday night.

Her appearance on Fox News came two days after Alley railed against CNN on Twitter, saying, “I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!!”

I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!!

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

CNN shot back by attacking Alley’s ratings on “Veronica’s Closet” and telling her to wear a mask.

Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time “Veronica’s Closet” came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2020

On Fox News Sunday, Alley said of CNN, “They’re saying the same thing, it’s the three same things we heard for eight months, many people do that, they still get it I don’t know what mystery is behind that. But, if they were coming up with new preventives, I would be happy to listen.”

“God forbid we come up with any new — what are they called — therapeutics,” Alley continued, before making shooting motions that made Carlson to crack up. “Shoot them all down!”

“You make such a rational point,” Carlson responded. “Here you doing what you asked, you are not coughing on anyone in elevators.”

