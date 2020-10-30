comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania on Saturday

CNN PR Lashes Out at Trump Fan Kirstie Alley: Change the Channel, Like Veronica’s Closet Viewers Did

By Josh FeldmanOct 30th, 2020, 3:37 pm

CNN responded Friday after Kirstie Alley accused the network of fear-mongering about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers!” Alley tweeted. “I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!!”

She claimed they’re trying to get people to “LIVE IN TERROR” of the virus.

The official CNN PR Twitter account hit back with a mocking dig at Veronica’s Closet that said, “But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask.”

Alley — who recently tweeted she’s voting for Trump again — responded, “If only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: