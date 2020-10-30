CNN responded Friday after Kirstie Alley accused the network of fear-mongering about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers!” Alley tweeted. “I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!!”

She claimed they’re trying to get people to “LIVE IN TERROR” of the virus.

The official CNN PR Twitter account hit back with a mocking dig at Veronica’s Closet that said, “But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask.”

Alley — who recently tweeted she’s voting for Trump again — responded, “If only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997.”

