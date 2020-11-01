President Donald Trump tweeted that the FBI should not investigate an incident of his supporters swarming a campaign bus of Joe Biden, calling them “patriots” who did “nothing wrong.”

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” Trump tweeted Sunday night. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

This isn’t the first time Trump has tweeted his support of the incident that occurred earlier this weekend; he tweeted a video of the scene on Saturday night with the caption, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

On Sunday morning, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Trump “would not endorse” hurting people in reference to the video. In an interview with CBS, McDaniel claimed she hadn’t seen the full video, though.

The Daily Beast reported the cars — mostly white trucks donning American and Trump flags – tried to run the bus off the road. Biden staffers ended up calling Austin police who eventually helped the bus continue on the highway.

