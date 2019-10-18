MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew mercilessly bagged on President Donald Trump’s Florida Doral resort — home of the next G7 and/or G Summit — by mentioning the property’s bedbug woes 18 times.

The Emoluments Clause-flouting announcement that the next gathering of global economic superpowers will be held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami was a hot news topic Monday morning, and Morning Joe was no exception. But the gang threw in a heavy dose of mockery that won’t likely go down well with the occupant of the White House.

Co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough were teasing a segment on the Doral news, and Brzezinski note that June is a “slow month” at Trump’s property.

“You know why,” Scarborough said. “That’s when the bedbugs probably come in.”

“Oh, yeah, bedbugs,” Brzezinski said, as Scarborough explained that the bedbugs come in because “it’s cold outside.”

The two riffed on bedbugs and Doral for another minute, mentioning the critters twelve times.

Then, during the teased segment, Scarborough and Brzezinski were joined by Donnie Deutsch and Susan Del Percio in cracking wise about the pests six more times.

Trump has claimed that bedbug infestations are merely a “nasty rumor,” but the resort settled a lawsuit over the issue in 2017.

Watch the clips above, via MSNBC.

