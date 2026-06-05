‘Slit Her Throat’: Jesse Watters Urges Gavin Newsom To End Kamala Harris’s Political Career and ‘Put Her Out of Her Misery’

On Friday’s edition of The Five, Fox News’ Jesse Watters urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to end former Vice President Kamala Harris’s political career in a potential showdown for the Democratic nomination in 2028 and “put her out of her misery.”

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal published a report describing the two politicians, both from California, “like two cats circling,” as they have been widely discussed as frontrunners in the battle to be the next Democratic nominee.

Alongside a chyron reading “California Catfight,” Watters offered the governor some advice if they both end up announcing their candidacies: “You gotta stop pussyfooting around when you’re dealing with Harris.”

He continued:

This is a fight. You gotta take the gloves off. If he starts dancing around ’cause he doesn’t wanna offend blacks or women, that’s not gonna cut it. The media’s already gonna say you’re mansplaining and you’re being mean. You gotta slit her throat and then just watch her die. She can’t perform. Put her out of her misery. You see, she can’t cut it. She had a shot. She’s from the past. We can’t do the [former President Joe] Biden era anymore. As far as Hunter [Biden] is concerned, I kind of agree with Greg. I wouldn’t call him presidential timber, but I like him. He’s in a little bit of a redemption arc. But just because he did drugs and now doesn’t do drugs doesn’t excuse the fact that he’s a jerk, okay? It doesn’t make you, like, get to wipe out 20 years of being a jerk, okay? He’s still kind of a jerk, but he’s likeable now. He’s actually pretty witty.

Fellow co-host Greg Gutfeld went on to invite Hunter on his show Gutfeld!, wanting to “discuss this further.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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