The importance of getting vaccinated cannot be overstated, and with frontline workers in hospitals starting to get coronavirus vaccines this week, MSNBC’s Katy Tur shared with viewers how her own brother, a doctor at California’s UC Davis hospital who has been seeing covid patients, got vaccinated.

“There’s a lot of concern about vaccines out there, some understandable trepidation about getting it,” Tur said. “The vaccine is new and it got here in record time. Those of us in the public eye do keep urging you to trust it, and those aren’t just words typed into a teleprompter. We mean them. The vaccine is safe, and yes, we would urge our own family members to get the shots.”

She showed video of her “baby brother” getting the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and said he “literally laughed at me” when she asked if he was nervous:

“A few months back after he finally encountered covid patients, he told me his whole outlook changed. He always knew it was serious, he’s a doctor, he understood it, but it didn’t hit him personally until he saw it. It’s the kind of thing you don’t want to see again. But he kept on going to work, he kept fighting it, he kept exposing himself. And now, finally, he has a little protection.”

“I’m so proud of you, baby brother,” Tur added. “You trust the science, and I trust you.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

