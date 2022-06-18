WATCH: Pete Hegseth Writes ‘Return to Sender’ Across Harvard Degree: ‘Is Your Mom Going to Be Mad?’

Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth is sending his Harvard degree back after trotting it out and defacing it on Saturday while on air.

During the segment, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy brought up Hegseth’s numerous promises in the past to send his degree back in protest of what he views as the increasingly left-leaning politics in the school’s teachings. Hegseth said he actually encouraged conservatives to mail their degrees back in his book American Crusade.

Hegseth accused Harvard of pushing critical theory and not being as religiously focused as they once were.

I don’t want to elevate the prestige of Harvard considering what Harvard has become. The head chaplain at Harvard today, the president of the chaplains is an atheist. This was a university founded by John Harvard with the original motto of: for the glory of Chris. When you look at the ubiquitousness of critical theory, of Marxist thinking, of racist thinking, frankly, inside Harvard — why are we holding it up as the vanguard of what is the imprimatur of what makes someone credible?

Hegseth at least stuck true to his word and pulled out his Master’s Degree in public policy, removing it from the frame and scribbling, “return to sender” across the front. He also crossed out “Harvard” and wrote in its place: “Critical Theory,” making it “Critical Theory University.” Hegseth signed it, as well as Campos-Duffy and fellow co-host Will Cain.

“Is your mom going to be mad?” Campos-Duffy asked Hegseth as he removed the degree from its frame.

“Very,” he responded. “I don’t think my wife’s going to like this either.”

Hegseth acknowledged his action could be looked at as a “stunt,” but insisted it was instead a “statement” on the state of higher education today.

“People will say, ‘this is just a stunt. You still have a degree,’ and that’s fine. I went, I got the degree, I walked into the classes, all of that,” he said. “But I hope this is a statement as conservatives and patriots, if we love this country, we can’t keep sending our kids and elevating them to universities that are poisoning their minds.”

Watch above via Fox News.

