Rush Limbaugh, sitting next to First Lady Melania Trump during the State of the Union, welled up with emotion when he was presented with the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump.

Limbaugh announced on his radio show Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

As the president talked about health care, he said, “Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness.”

Trump shouted out Limbaugh and confirmed that he will be awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom:

“Here tonight is a special man, beloved by millions of Americans, who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh. Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country. Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

An emotional Limbaugh stood and received much applause from lawmakers as the president spoke and the First Lady presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]