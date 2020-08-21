WATCH: Senator at Hearing Gets Nailed on a Hot Mic Saying ‘F*ck, F*ck, F*ck!’ Over Frustration That He Couldn’t Get Video to Work

It’s a moment of frustration just about every telecommuter has had at some point over the past six months, as working from home has become the norm in the Covid-19 era. That moment when you can’t connect to your office teleconference. On Friday, that moment happened to a U.S. senator. But unfortunately for him, and fortunately for all of us, his feed kickstarted just in time for everyone to witness a comical moment of exasperation at a high-profile Senate hearing.

It happened when Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) was called on by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) — the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee — to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“Senator Carper?” Johnson said, pausing as he got no response. “Is Senator Carper there?”

Johnson paused again, and was about to give up.

“We’ll move on to Senator [James] Lankford [R-OK],” Johnson said.

But right then, Carper’s feed began working. Only, the senator didn’t know it, and was looking off camera at someone trying to help him get patched into the hearing.

“Fuck, fuck, fuck!” Carper exclaimed.

“Mr. Chairman, I think Senator Carper is there,” Lankford deadpanned.

“Senator Carper, can you unmute?” Johnson said.

“I’m unmuted,” Carper reported.

“OK, there we go,” Johnson said, chuckling. “We don’t want to be on TV again.”

Too late, senator. Too late.

Watch above, via Fox News.

