Trump Trashes Reporter During Hannity Interview: ‘Stupid Person’

President Donald Trump took a detour during an interview with Sean Hannity and trashed Norah O’Donnell.

O’Donnell, a senior correspondent for CBS News, interviewed the president last month on 60 Minutes in what was a fairly contentious sit-down. The interview was clearly on Trump’s mind while speaking with Hannity weeks later as the two men spoke in Beijing amid Trump’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Let me go to the issue of trade, tariffs, intellectual property theft,” Hannity said before referring to the coterie of American business executives accompanying Trump to China. “I’m sure, especially with all those big business people you brought in, any progress you can report?”

The president responded with a digression attacking O’Donnell:

Yeah, I mean, it is progress, but I also tell people that, you know, I was in an interview with a very bad, you know, stupid reporter. She works for CBS. You saw that 60 minutes. Stupid person. Just an average person. You could take anybody off the street, and it’d be as good as she is. You know, very average. And she asked me a question. She talked about China, this and that. They steal this and they steal that. I said, “We do it to them too, you know? They spy on us and we spy on them too I guess, you know?” So, some people thought that was cute. Other people said, “You don’t have to say that.” I said, “I sort of do.”

During the 60 Minutes interview, O’Donnell cited remarks from Cole Tomas Allen, the alleged gunman who stormed the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which Trump was hastily escorted out of by Secret Service. Her line of questioning clearly irritated the president.

“He writes this: quote, ‘Administrative officials, they are targets,'” O’Donnell told Trump at the time. “He also wrote this: ‘I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.’ What’s your reaction to that?”

“Well, I was waiting for you to read that, because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” Trump replied. “Yeah, he did write that. I am not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

“Oh, do you think he was referring to you?” O’Donnell asked.

“Excuse me. Excuse me. I am not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person,” Trump said before calling O’Donnell “a disgrace.”

Watch above via Fox News

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!