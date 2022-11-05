WATCH: Tiffany Cross Made Her Cable News Debut — On FOX NEWS?

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross hasn’t said what she’s going to do next, but she got her start in cable news from what some might consider a surprising place: Fox News!

On Friday, news broke that MSNBC was severing ties with Cross abruptly, and details of her ouster were leaked to media outlets through anonymous sources.

But late on Friday night, Cross weighed in with a statement expressing her disappointment at the cancellation, pride in the show’s accomplishment, and determination to continue her work. One common thread between both sides of the story was references to hosts on “other networks” — Cross’ commentary on them and their attacks on her.

Cross hasn’t shared her future plans yet, but she got her start in cable news making hundreds of appearances on MSNBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, and Fox News before landing her own show.

Her first appearance on one of the big 3 cable news networks was on a January 26, 2018 episode of Fox’s Happening Now anchored by Lea Gabrielle in a panel segment with GOP strategist Giannp Caldwell about a Trump immigration deal that never panned out:

LEA GABRIELLE: Well, let’s bring in our panel, Tiffany Cross, co-founder and managing editor of The Beat, D.C., and Gianno Caldwell, founder of Caldwell Strategic Consulting and a Fox News political analyst. Nice to see you both. TIFFANY CROSS: Nice to see you. GIANNO CALDWELL: Thank you for having me. LEA GABRIELLE: All right. I would like to start with you first, Tiffany. What is your initial reaction to this framework? TIFFANY CROSS: Well, I think it’s really hard to nail this administration down on exactly how they feel about immigration. Trump will say something, one thing on Monday and something different on Thursday. So in terms of the framework, I think it’s really disturbing that although the president is giving citizens or these Dreamers a path to citizenship, he’s doing so by making it impossible for three times the amount of legal immigration. And these are legal immigrants who come to this country to help make it great again, as the president loves to say. And these are people who are CEOs in this country, who are job creators. The CEO of Google is an immigrant. The CEO of Tesla is an immigrant. So I’m really concerned that though he, he has made some concessions on giving Dreamers a path to citizenship. He’s doing so at a huge cost. And nobody on the right or the left seems to be happy with this legislation.

Ms. Cross is also the author of the book “Say It Louder!: Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy.”

