JUST IN: Tiffany Cross Speaks Out On MSNBC Cancellation — Cites Racial Backlash, Attacks From ‘Other Outlets’

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross spoke out about the sudden cancellation of her show for the first time, citing backlash to a “racial reckoning” and vowing not to stop working.

On Friday, news broke that MSNBC was severing ties with Cross abruptly, and details of her ouster were leaked to media outlets through anonymous sources.

But late on Friday night, Cross weighed in with a statement expressing her disappointment at the cancellation, pride in the show’s accomplishment, and determination to continue her work:

STATEMENT FROM TIFFANY D. CROSS ON THE ABRUPT CANCELLATION OF CROSS CONNECTION WASHINGTON, DC, November 4, 2022–I am disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision to cancel The Cross Connection, at such a crucial time—four days before the midterm elections. From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of color, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers. As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest rated weekend show. Fresh off the heels of a “racial reckoning,” as so many have called it, we see that with progress there is always backlash. Now is not the time to retreat to politics or Journalism as usual. It is my hope that the last two years at MSNBC have been disruptive and transformative, changing how politics are discussed and making policy more digestible. It was the opportunity of a lifetime to create a show the culture would be proud to keep trending every weekend. While this Journey ended abruptly, surprising many of us, my work is not done. Political violence is increasing and it’s becoming inherently more dangerous to speak the truth. But, after more than 20 years in Journalism, I will not stop. The attacks on me from other outlets and former hosts will never control my narrative. Thank you to my community and fans for your overwhelming advocacy and support. Thank you to the more than 4.6 million monthly viewers. And thank you to the team who worked so hard each week. I will be forever grateful. See you soon!

Ms. Cross is also the author of the book “Say It Louder!: Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy.”

