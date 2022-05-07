WATCH: Tornado Hits Kansas Elementary School, Caught On Haunting Security Camera Footage

When an EF-3 tornado ripped through the Wichita, Kansas area last week, it struck the Prairie Creek Elementary school. The school’s surveillance cameras were online, and the Andover School District has released the footage to the public.

The video shows the tornado’s impact, as debris rockets past cameras before they are either blown away or the feed is cut.

The devastation throughout is breathtaking. Toward the end of the video, the interior shot of tables and chairs being sucked toward the windows is eerie, and really makes the experience hit you.

A post on the District’s Facebook page reads: “We are so fortunate there were no students in the building at the time. We continue to be grateful to our amazing staff, parents, community and all of those who have reached out offering help.”

The Foundation for Andover Schools has a fundraiser up to help Prairie Creek bypass some of the red tape so they can rebuild, and restock the school for the children and families who rely on it.

From that fundraising page:

Our hearts go out to our families affected by the tornado on April 29. We know we have families and staff members who either lost their homes or have damaged homes. But, most importantly, we know of no one in our school community who was injured and no one in our entire community who lost their life in the tornado. Prairie Creek Elementary School suffered significant damage in the tornado. Because of the extent of the damage, we will not be able to use the Prairie Creek building for the remainder of the school year. Therefore, there will be no school for Prairie Creek students during the week (May 2-6). We expect to resume school for Prairie Creek students on Monday, May 9. Our greatest challenge will be to provide for all lost in the building. Some rooms were untouched by the tornado, while others were heavily damaged. However, the damage to the roof resulted in significant flooding in parts of the building. This damage will render most soft surface and paper items unusable for several weeks, even if they are recoverable. We need student supplies for all grades, much like the required supplies for the first day of school but only enough to get them through the last two weeks. We will also accept donations to purchase those supplies needed. 100% of proceeds will go directly to support the needs of Prairie Creek Elementary. Our community has experienced a traumatic event, and it will take time for us to heal. However, we will get through this together.

The district is also working with MLB’s Kansas City Royals and the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs for community relief in the Allied for Andover partnership.

Today, Kansas City’s four professional sports franchises have announced a joint effort to help victims of the devastating tornado that ripped through Andover, Kansas last week. “We are fortunate to have these great franchises in Kansas City,” said John Sherman Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Royals. “Together we are aligned, as advocates in our community and in the relief efforts for those impacted by the terrible destruction.” The Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, Sporting KC, and KC Current will be donating $80,000 toward organizations already on the frontlines helping families rebuild their lives.

Watch the footage above, via Andover Public Schools and Mediaite.

