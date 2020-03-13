President Donald Trump officially announced during his Rose Garden press conference Friday that he is declaring a national emergency to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am officially declaring a national emergency. Two very big words,” the president announced. “The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion of very important and a large amount of money for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease.”

He said HHS Secretary Alex Azar will “be able to immediately waive provisions of applicable laws and regulations to give doctors, hospitals, all hospitals and healthcare providers maximum flexibility to respond to the virus and care for patients.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

