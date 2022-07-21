Watch Trump Rant About Stolen Election in Never-Before-Seen Outtake of Video Calling Off Riot

The Jan. 6 House select committee shared a previously unseen outtake of former President Donald Trump attempting to tell people who were ransacking the Capitol to stop and go home Thursday.

The final video was posted on social media on the afternoon of Jan. 6 and is credited for ending the chaos.

What was not seen was the mood surrounding Trump’s inability to convey a simple message to people to go home in peace without repeating his claim the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“Who’s behind me?” a frazzled-looking Trump asked a cameraman.

Once he began, he ranted about the results of the election. Trump said:

I know you’re hurt. We had a election — let me say. I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this, where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play in to the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home, we love you, you’re very special.

Former Trump attorney Eric Herschmann told the committee during recorded testimony “people were emotionally drained by the time that videotape was done.”

