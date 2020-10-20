CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan produced a shocking report on his attendance of a QAnon rally, which included a back-and-forth with a Trump supporter claiming without evidence that Tom Hanks is a child sex abuser.

O’Sullivan’s segment focused on a #SaveTheChildren held in Los Angeles last week. He explained that Save the Children is an actual charity fund, but its name has been co-opted by followers of QAnon, the insane online cult claiming liberal celebrities and “deep state” Democrats are in a cannibalistic pedophilia cabal trying to bring President Donald Trump to ruin.

One of the rallygoers O’Sullivan spoke to was a Trump supporter carrying a sign claiming Hanks is a pedophile. When pressed by O’Sullivan to explain the unsubstantiated accusation, the man engaged in a circular prove-it’s-true / prove-it-isn’t dispute with the reporter.

“It’s all suspicion,” the guy said.

“How do you know Tom Hanks [is a pedophile]?” O’Sullivan asked.

“How do you not know?” The man answered. This continued with O’Sullivan pressing for evidence, which the guy responded to with a question: “How do they get to that position of power?” O’Sullivan ended up speaking with others at the event, including one woman who believes in the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

O’Sullivan’s segment also included an interview with Fredrick Brennan, the founder of 8chan who disavowed the website years ago as it became a platform for conspiracy theories. Brennan explained that rallying cries like #SaveTheChildren serve as a “gateway” to bring people into the QAnon movement, which does nothing to stop child abuse.

