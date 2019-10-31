Nothing in Washington D.C. appears to happen without a dose of politics. Not even the celebration of newly anointed Worlds Series Champs, the Washington Nationals, who won an exciting seventh game in Houston Wednesday night and launched reverie on the streets of the nation’s capital.

A reporter from Fox local affiliate covered the post-game celebration live, and one fan took the live television opportunity to offer trenchant political commentary to D.C. viewers.

The local reporter turned to the Capitals’ jersey clad fan, noting how “gracious” he had been before asking for his thoughts.

The fan said “I think this is huge for D.C., D.C. needed this…we’ve got this a**hole in the f*cking White House right now…” after which the reporter turned away, shocked by the language she just helped broadcast.

Go Nats!

Watch above via Fox5 D.C.

