‘We Enabled This Man and Now Look Where It’s Left Us’: Former Trump Official Shares One of Her ‘Biggest Regrets’

Former White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham said she regrets the fact that she and other aides “enabled” former President Donald Trump.

Grisham appeared on CNN’s OutFront with Erin Burnett on Thursday just hours after the Jan. 6 House select committee wrapped up its final scheduled public hearing.

During the meeting, the committee aired deposition excerpts from witnesses who attested to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Some witnesses – including Mark Meadows and Alyssa Farah Griffin – even stated that Trump spoke to them as if he knew he lost the election, which publicly he has said was rigged against him.

“It seems extremely significant, Stephanie, that he said to multiple people that he lost,” Burnett stated.

“It does, I agree with that,” Grisham replied. “I want to note, I do think they did a great job today in the committee of also showing premeditation, of saying, ‘No matter what, I won.’ But that struck and rung very true to me. You could go back through our administration and look at many examples.”

Grisham cited Trump initially downplaying the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 even though he privately knew it to be serious. She also pointed to his Sharpie edit of a map purporting to show a nonexistent hurricane path he previously claimed existed.

“It didn’t surprise me to hear that everybody around him at the White House knew that he had lost,” she continued. “But it also didn’t surprise me to hear that people were tiptoeing around him and letting him throw his fits and say that he won anyway. That’s truly what’s scary and one of my biggest regrets about the administration is that we enabled this man and now look where it’s left us.”

