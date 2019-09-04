The appearance of what looked to be a Sharpie’d-in addition to a hurricane forecast map that didn’t exactly fool anyone, and many people were a little stunned at what they were seeing.

President Donald Trump provided updates on Hurricane Dorian that included what looked like someone drawing an extension of the predicted path that went into Alabama, which Trump claimed it would recently.

Needless to say, people were pretty stunned:

Trump showed off a doctored hurricane map that added Alabama to the cone. Not one of the official forecast maps looks like that:https://t.co/yxubvjCWjc https://t.co/Qrt72F4XJ1 — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) September 4, 2019

Guys, Trump didn’t use a sharpie to draw a circle extending the projected impact of Hurricane Dorian around Alabama. Millions of us used the created power of the mind, along with two minutes or prayer, visualization, and meditation to extend those lines on the NOAA map. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 4, 2019

i am fully convinced that this is the funniest thing that has ever happened. don't deprive yourself of watching the video, too https://t.co/Xq0uBqKJT3 — the norms misser (@cd_hooks) September 4, 2019

Make it stop, Lord. Make it stop. https://t.co/N3A6d9bWFP — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) September 4, 2019

This is both pathetic and the perfect synecdoche of this presidency. https://t.co/CFrJzS2i8L — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 4, 2019

Yikes. Anyone who's been alive the past few weeks or years watching hurricane coverage would know what those forecast cones look like and thus would know that this little Sharpie'd blip Trump had added to include Alabama is fake. This is so dumb. https://t.co/wbnuB9tDrS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 4, 2019

this is truly fucking sociopathic what in the absolute fuck is happening https://t.co/UgPJxHNb0j — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) September 4, 2019

every few weeks on here i see something so dumb and the dormant, pre-2016 part of my brain wakes up and assures me i must be missing some context because…i mean.. this is one of those! https://t.co/cgeeCYM703 — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) September 4, 2019

The President held up a fake and doctored hurricane forecast map from the National Hurricane Center today to try and substantiate his claim that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama. That's the facts: https://t.co/icyHuq3TfX — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 4, 2019

Just so everyone is clear. This forecast cone was from 5 days ago. Alabama was NEVER in the official cone from the @NHC_Atlantic The sharpie-bubble was drawn by someone else. This map is inaccurate, misleading and fake. pic.twitter.com/PIBvQFKmOH — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 4, 2019

It's the equivalent of his sharpie messages on news he doesn't like but applied to an actual government forecast in the middle of a disaster https://t.co/Z2ImM4Et2i — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 4, 2019

Last week, Trump tweeted, and then doubled down, about Alabama being in the path of #Dorian when it wasn’t. Today, the White House *faked a hurricane prediction map* to assuage him. And they had to use a map from Aug. 29 to do it. Think of how dangerous this is. https://t.co/n6BbvLke6B — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) September 4, 2019

Who among us hasn’t altered a National Hurricane Center forecast with a sharpie? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 4, 2019

Trump was asked by reporters about the Sharpie on the map. He responded, “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Reporter just asked Trump about the map: "It looked like someone took a Sharpie…." Trump: "I don't know. I don't know." (But Potus insists several times that Alabama was in the Dorian's path despite evidence to contrary.) https://t.co/2S92ndpnB1 — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) September 4, 2019

