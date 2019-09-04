comScore

Twitter Stunned by Trump Showing Off Hurricane Map With Added ‘Sharpie-Bubble’: ‘Pathetic’

By Josh FeldmanSep 4th, 2019, 4:03 pm

The appearance of what looked to be a Sharpie’d-in addition to a hurricane forecast map that didn’t exactly fool anyone, and many people were a little stunned at what they were seeing.

President Donald Trump provided updates on Hurricane Dorian that included what looked like someone drawing an extension of the predicted path that went into Alabama, which Trump claimed it would recently.

Needless to say, people were pretty stunned:

Trump was asked by reporters about the Sharpie on the map. He responded, “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

