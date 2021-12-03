“Welcome to the new Gilead,” Joy Reid, declared, kicking off about segment on Mississippi’s controversial abortion law and the pro-life movement.

The MSNBC host had previously claimed the religious right is “dreaming of a theocracy” à la the country of Gilead, which practices systematic rape and torture in the book and HBO series, The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Women are not welcome here,” said Reid on Friday night. “Correction: women who do not exist solely as vessels for a fetus are not welcome here.”

Reid addressed this week’s oral arguments over Mississippi’s abortion law before the U.S. Supreme Court. The law bans most abortions in the state after 15 weeks, which is about eight weeks sooner than the threshold allowed under Roe v. Wade. The consensus among the legal observers is that Roe will be substantially weakened, if not outright overturned when the court announces its decision in June.

Reid said if Republicans were actually pro-life, they’d support robust social programs, gun control, and President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda:

Republicans love to say that they’re pro-life. But the more accurate term is that they’re pro-birth. Because once that baby is born, they stop caring. And depending on the color of your skin, they may not even see you as fully human. If they did care about children after they’re born, they would be supporting universal health care, social services, food for kids whose families can’t afford it, fully funding education and gun reform so kids don’t have do mass shooter drills at school. They would support the Build Back Better agenda, which invests in housing and the environment and acts as the biggest expansion of affordable health care in a decade. Alas, not one Republican voted for the that bill.

The MSNBC host said Republicans are “anti-choice” and have “passed regressive policies that harm women, children, and families by taking choices away from them.”

Citing the Republican response to gun violence and the pandemic, Reid suggested the GOP is “pro-death”

“You don’t get to be a death cult while waving the pro-life flag, especially when the flag was never about abortion to begin with… It was only about orchestrating a rallying cry to politicize evangelicals, which is why the pro-life lie by a death cult party is the absolute worst.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com