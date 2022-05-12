‘We’re Getting Our Asses Whooped Here, Senator’: Jesse Watters Presses Lindsey Graham on Ukraine Aid Passing More Quickly Than Domestic Relief

Jesse Watters interviewed Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday night and asked why it seems aid for Ukraine sails through Congress while domestic relief tends to languish in the legislature.

Watters pointed to the House’s bipartisan passage of a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine as it tries to fight off Russia. The Senate will take up the measure next week after Sen. Rand Paul objected to its passage via unanimous consent on Thursday. The bill has the support of both parties’ leadership.

“Senator, you know how we feel about this,” the Fox News host began. “We want to help Ukraine, obviously. But it goes out the door so fast like everything gets done for Ukraine, like this, like that. Billions out the door like this. And meanwhile, Americans are looking around like, ‘Hey Congress, what about us?'”

Graham stated, “I totally get it.” The senator said Ukraine is “delivering a whoop ass on the Russian army” and noted the U.S. is not committing soldiers or air support.

Watters pushed back.

“I know, but we’re getting our asses whooped here, senator,” he replied. “You know that, come on. And we should’ve gotten that weaponry out to them a year ago when we saw the buildup coming.”

“Amen,” Graham responded. But he added that allowing Russia to prevail won’t solve problems in the U.S.

“Can’t we do both, senator?” asked the host. “Can’t we do fast-track for America? Everything is fast-tracked for overseas can’t we fast track it here?”

“I’m with you,” Graham answered. “Why don’t we fast track changing our laws at the border? Why don’t we fast-track oil and gas, right? Why don’t we drill for oil and gas that we own?”

The senator concluded by stating, “I can’t argue with you. I’m not trying to argue with you that we should be doing more here at home. We should have rational border policies. We don’t.”

“We agree,” replied Watters.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com