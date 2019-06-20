Whoopi Goldberg led The View on Thursday with a defense of Joe Biden and his comments about working with segregationists.

The former vice president is facing criticism for his remarks about how civility in politics is possible because he managed in the past to work with segregationist senators. As Goldberg noted that Biden’s Democratic rivals are pummeling him for his comments, she let out a deep sigh before remarking that there used to be a lot of racists and civil rights opponents in Congress, and “this is the world as it was”:

“You have to work with people you don’t like, and if you are in an entire environment where there is lots of different people that you don’t like, you have to figure out what to do. Listen, beat Biden in the debates, you know? If you can beat him, beat him. Don’t try to make him out a racist. You don’t like some of the stuff he has done? Say that, but you can’t say he’s racist. He sat for eight years with a black guy. Did he have a noose in the background? Come on! There are real racists out there…Nobody who’s running has a perfect record. There’s something to find on everybody.”

Ana Navarro said rivals like Cory Booker (D-NJ) are “taking advantage of the situation to try to get attention.” While Navarro agreed that Biden isn’t a racist, she also said, “I don’t like that he did this because he’s dragging up these dead racists instead of us talking about the live racists that were at the Donald Trump rally.”

Sunny Hostin agreed that Biden has “racial blindspots” that could be problematic when it comes to securing votes among African Americans, but Goldberg continued to defend Biden, saying “this is what [he had] to do” back then. When the show came back from break, Meghan McCain also found it “ridiculous” for Democrats to hold Biden’s history against him in this way in order to engage in “Democrat on Democrat cannibalization.”



