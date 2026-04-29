Joe Scarborough Predicts DOJ’s ‘Stupid’ Comey ‘Seashell Case’ Will ‘Get Laughed Out of Court’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough predicted that the Justice Department’s case against former FBI director James Comey will “get laughed out of court” after he was charged with threatening the life of President Donald Trump.

The indictment stems from a social media post by Comey from May 2025 in which seashells were arranged to form the numbers “86 47,” a combination prosecutors interpret as a coded threat to kill (“86”) the 47th president. The number “86” is commonly used in restaurant kitchens parlance to mean discard or dispose of.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel announced the charges at a press conference on Tuesday.

Invoking the assassination attempt on the president’s life last weekend at the White House Correspondents’ dinner, Scarborough dismissed the case against Comey entirely:

So here we are. We’re worried about assassination attempts, which, of course, that story keeps unfolding, we’re worried about Iranian terror threats, and they’re doing a seashell case nine, 10 months old, and it will never go anywhere. But again, it’s just another example of the administration doing whatever they can to look even more stupid at a time when they really need to get their 33% approval ratings up. This won’t do it. It will have the opposite impact and they’ll get laughed out of court.

Comey himself responded to the indictment, his second in a year, via a video message to Substack on Tuesday.

“Well, they’re back. This time about a picture of seashells on a North Carolina beach over a year ago, and this won’t be the end of it,” he said.

The former FBI director continued: “But nothing has changed with me. I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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