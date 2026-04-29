‘This is Not an Audition!’ Todd Blanche Bristles When Asked If He’s Prosecuting Comey at Trump’s Direction and to Get Permanent AG Job

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche bristled as CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett pressed him on whether his new indictment brought against former FBI director James Comey was an “audition” to land the role permanently.

At a presser on Tuesday, Blanche, alongside current FBI director Kash Patel, announced they’d be charging Comey with threatening the life of President Donald Trump over a social media post in which seashells were arranged to form the numbers “86 47.”

The combination, prosecutors argue, is a coded threat to kill (“86”) the 47th president, Trump. The number “86” is commonly used in restaurant kitchens to mean discard or dispose of.

Blanche appeared on CBS Mornings on Wednesday for a thorough grilling on the indictment by Garrett, who questioned the timing for and motivation behind the charges, including a dig at the temporary role Blanche is in and whether he was trying to win favor from the president in raising a case against Comey, who Trump has frequently criticized.

“Critics of you and this administration, Mr. Blanche, have suggested this is an audition to become the nominee to be attorney general. Is it?” Garrett asked.

“I don’t even know what that means,” Blanche hit back.

He continued: We work hard every single day. The Department of Justice returns over 100 indictments across this country every single day, making this country safe. And so this narrative, this idea out there that somehow I’m auditioning?”

“I’ve worked with President Trump for many, many years. I don’t audition for this job. I’ve been the deputy attorney general for over a year. OK?” he concluded. “This is not an audition.”

Watch above via CBS.

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