Whoops! Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Oz Tells Hannity the State Borders the Atlantic Ocean – It Doesn’t

Mehmet Oz declared the commonwealth of Pennsylvania to be an Atlantic-bordering region on Monday, apparently unaware the Keystone State is hopelessly landlocked.

Oz joined Fox News host Sean Hannity to discuss the high stakes of the race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). Oz is in a tight race with Democrat John Fetterman, according to the polls. Throughout his campaign, the former TV doctor has defended himself against accusations he is a carpetbagger from New Jersey who only registered to vote in the state in 2020.

The multimillionaire does own homes in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Two of his Florida estates are actually on the beach.

But his Pennsylvania properties do not back up to Pennsylvania’s coastline because Pennsylvania has no coastline. That did not stop Oz from pitching a very special message to voters Monday night. In essence, Oz asked them to make him the state’s next senator so the east coast can keep its Republican representation.

Oz told Hannity:

Pennsylvania is too important. This is important, we do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine if I don’t hold this seat. And there has been a Republican senator in Pennsylvania most of my life. I’m gonna keep one here as well.

Oz is correct to note keeping Toomey’s seat is crucial for Republicans hoping for a Senate majority after next Tuesday. But no matter who wins the race, neither Fetterman nor Oz will represent a state along the Atlantic coast. The commonwealth misses being among its coastal brethren by this much.

