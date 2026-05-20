Mussolini’s Granddaughter Wins Italian Big Brother Show With $116,000 Prize

Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and a former member of European Parliament, was announced as the winner of Italy’s version of the reality television show Celebrity Big Brother on Tuesday.

After beating 15 other contestants, Mussolini was declared the winner of Grande Fratello VIP and awarded its $116,000 prize – half of which will reportedly be donated to charity.

“I enjoyed everything to the fullest, just as I am. I regret nothing,” said Mussolini following her victory.

Mussolini served several terms as a member of the European Parliament between 2004 and 2024, and was also elected to the Italian Senate in 2013 and the Chamber of Deputies in 2008 and 1992, representing a number of right-wing parties, including the Italian Social Movement, the National Alliance, Social Action, and Forza Italia.

She is currently a member of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s political party Lega.

Mussolini also previously worked as an actress and a singer, releasing the Japanese city pop album Amore in 1982, which saw her sing in a mixture of Italian, Japanese, and English.

In recent years, Mussolini’s 80s city pop songs – including the tracks Tokyo Fantasy and Tears – have gone viral on social media, gaining millions of views on YouTube.

Mussolini’s recent appearance on Grande Fratello VIP was not her first foray in reality television.

In 2020, Mussolini also took part in Italy’s version of Dancing With the Stars – Ballando con le Stelle – coming in third place.

In addition, Mussolini appeared as a judge on the 2006 reality television show La pupa e il secchione, co-hosted a Sunday talk show in the early 1980s, and voiced Marge Simpson’s friend Tammy in an episode of the Italian dub of The Simpsons.

Watch above via Mediaset Infinity.

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