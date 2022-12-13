‘Why Are You Not Resigning?’ CNN’s Bolduan Grills LA Councilman Over Racism Scandal, Fight With Activist

CNN’s Kate Bolduan pressed Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin De Leon over the various controversies that have bogged him down in recent months.

De Leon gave Bolduan an interview on Tuesday, which wound up focusing on the physical altercation he recently had with an activist at a holiday event. The chaotic encounter happened as local activists were demanding De Leon’s resignation over his participation in a meeting where he and his fellow city council members made racially-charged, disparaging comments about their colleague’s adopted son.

Bolduan touched on the resurfaced comments by noting that everyone else involved has made plans to leave office if they haven’t resigned over the scandal already.

“Why are you not resigning?” She asked. “I know you say you still have work to do. But other members, the points that the councilmembers are making still today about this whole thing is that they say that the city cannot heal if you are still there. And one member saying that you’re continued presence on the council is causing severe and ongoing harm.”

De Leon answered by saying the voters will decide if he should stay, “not folks who are in the peanut gallery or political pundits or even my own colleagues.”

“Tens of millions of Americans go to work every single day with folks that they don’t like,” he continued. “But you know what they do every morning? They get up and go to work and they don’t have the luxury when they want to walk out. I’m here to do the business of my constituents and that is what I’ve worked for tirelessly and it’s what I will continue to do.”

De Leon stressed that he was sorry about his involvement in the scandal, but Bolduan continued to hone in on that by noting “you compared the young Black child of a fellow councilman to being an accessory, like a luxury handbag.” After playing the audio of De Leon’s remarks, Bolduan asked him to specify what exactly he was apologizing for.

After De Leon re-emphasized his contrition for his remarks, Bolduan brought up his fight with the activist in order to point out that controversy has been dogging him for months and interfering with the city council’s operations.

“If this was anyone else,” said Bolduan, “would you say the person I just described is serving their community well?”

Watch De Leon’s answer above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com