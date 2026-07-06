Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu point-blank if his relationship with President Donald Trump is “under strain” amid the Iran war.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Monday morning, Netanyahu went one-on-one with Kilmeade, with the two discussing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

At one point, Kilmeade asked directly, “Mr. Prime Minister, is the relationship with the president under strain right now? He’s been pretty direct in some of his criticism of you and of Israel. Some of the aggression against Hezbollah. And your thoughts about that?”

“Well, first of all, we see eye-to-eye on just about everything,” Netanyahu replied And sometimes this happens among the best of allies. And we are the best of allies. There can be differences of opinion.”

The prime minister added:

We usually speak about it in open conversation. You can imagine the president has his way of expressing things and so do I, but we’re allies. We are your model ally. And we respect the United States of America. And if you come to Israel, it is the one nation here in this region that is not only a democracy but a democracy in which the overwhelming majority of the people unabashedly support the United States of America. So my relationship is fine, and we have a wave ironing out our differences as allies who respect each other.

Trump has hit out at Netanyahu on several occasions in the last two months, mostly over the prime minister’s decision to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon as the U.S. tries to broker peace with Iran.

Earlier this month, a “pissed off” Trump reportedly raged, “Why did Bibi have to do a f*cking attack?” after Netanyahu struck a Hezbollah target in Beirut.

At the G7 Summit in Paris, Trump publicly criticized Netanyahu, suggesting to reporters that Syria could do a better job taking on Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

Watch above via Fox News.

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