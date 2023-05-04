‘Woo!’ Hannity Audience Member Cheers Subway Rider Who Put Man in Fatal Chokehold

A member of Sean Hannity’s audience appeared excited when the Fox News host mentioned the man who put 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold.

Neely, a Black homeless man, reportedly screamed at passengers on the F train in Manhattan on Monday. Another passenger, who is White, placed Neely in a chokehold “for several minutes.” He died from compression to his neck. Police declined to charge the 24-year-old man and have not released his name.

The incident has prompted familiar political debates about crime, homelessness, and race – especially in cities.

During Thursday’s edition of Hannity, the host briefly recalled what’s been publicly reported when an audience member shouted and briefly clapped when he mentioned the unidentified man who used the chokehold. As Hannity spoke, b-roll footage of Neely in the chokehold aired.

“After making violent threats, acting erratically a mentally ill homeless guy with a long history of violent crime was, well, subdued by a bystander, a 24-year-old Marine vet,” Hannity said.

“Woo!” a woman off-screen in the audience exclaimed.

It is unclear if the woman knew Neely died at that point.

“The homeless man, his name is Jordan Neely,” Hannity continued. “He lost consciousness during the incident. He later – sadly, tragically, he’s a homeless guy, he’s got mental problems. My heart goes out to him and his family. Now, of course, it’s a tragedy on every level.”

The host did not actually inform the audience Neely died when recounting the incident. Rather, he pivoted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and referred to “the death.”

“But then you have far-left politicians like AOC wasting no time at all rushing to judgment, politicizing the death, claiming that Neely was murdered in cold blood.

Hannity went on to cite Neely’s past run-ins with police, stating he’d been arrested 42 times.

